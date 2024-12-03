BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BERI traded up GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.62 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,379. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.20.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

