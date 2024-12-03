BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BERI traded up GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.62 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,379. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.20.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.