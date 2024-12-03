Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $134.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 92.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,239,767.36. This trade represents a 3.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $8,240,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 275,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 652,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

