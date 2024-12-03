Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in November

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 37.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,872,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,617,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 6.9 %
Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 8,706,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.26. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
