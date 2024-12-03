Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,089,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 17,132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.9 days.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of BIREF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,468. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 0.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 750.19%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

