Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.91. 188,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,717. Biogen has a 12 month low of $153.62 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,787,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after buying an additional 248,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,062,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,595,000 after acquiring an additional 202,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,152,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

