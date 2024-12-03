Berenberg Bank Lowers GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,600

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,820 ($23.04) to GBX 1,600 ($20.25) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.86).

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Price Performance

GSK Announces Dividend

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,341.50 ($16.98). 4,419,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,011. The company has a market cap of £54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,437.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,550.44. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,309.73%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other news, insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,051 ($25.96) per share, with a total value of £9,147.46 ($11,577.60). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,394 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,671 ($126,149.85). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,038. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.