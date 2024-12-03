Berenberg Bank Cuts GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,600

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,820 ($23.04) to GBX 1,600 ($20.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.86).

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,341.50 ($16.98). 4,419,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The company has a market cap of £54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,437.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,550.44. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,394 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,671 ($126,149.85). Also, insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson acquired 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,051 ($25.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,147.46 ($11,577.60). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,604 shares of company stock worth $10,893,038. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

