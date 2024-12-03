Berenberg Bank Cuts GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,600

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,820 ($23.04) to GBX 1,600 ($20.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.86).
View Our Latest Analysis on GSK
GSK Stock Performance
GSK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,394 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,671 ($126,149.85). Also, insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson acquired 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,051 ($25.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,147.46 ($11,577.60). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,604 shares of company stock worth $10,893,038. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.