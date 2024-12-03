Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 381,365 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2,388.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 381,365 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE KMI opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

