Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 20,418 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Tesla Stock Up 3.5 %

TSLA stock opened at $357.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

