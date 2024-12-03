Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $7.75 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Avalon Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $780,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $555.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $417.46 and a 12-month high of $555.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.