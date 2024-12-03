Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 3.65% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 299.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $5,493,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period.

XONE stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

