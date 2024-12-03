Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 43,322 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3,967.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $348.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $316.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

