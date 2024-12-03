BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
BayFirst Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BAFN opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.41. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.
Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
