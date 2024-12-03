Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Baxter International by 974.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,986. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.60, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

