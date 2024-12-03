Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Sells $111,381.14 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Devesh Agarwal sold 5,239 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $111,381.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,717.14. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 399,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,419. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $580.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 80.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

