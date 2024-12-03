Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $327,616.60 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $327,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,714.46. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BAND stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,419. The stock has a market cap of $580.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 143.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 341,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 222,142 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

