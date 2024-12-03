Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Holley were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth $52,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.45. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Holley

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.