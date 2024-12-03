Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Integer were worth $33,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Integer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Integer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 62.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 135,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

