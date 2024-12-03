Bamco Inc. NY Invests $16.99 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.0 %

Airbnb stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

