Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $51,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 856,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $148.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.