Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $4,419,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $522.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.71.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

