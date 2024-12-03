AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.64. 5,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 101.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

