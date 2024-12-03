Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 398,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 263.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $341,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,825,000 after buying an additional 129,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR stock opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $204.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

