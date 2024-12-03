AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.11% of AvePoint worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth $125,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,430,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,509,315.43. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $346,080.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,795,881. 27.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AVPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,689. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT

AvePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.