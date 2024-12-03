AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.11% of AvePoint worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth $125,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,430,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,509,315.43. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $346,080.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,795,881. 27.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.