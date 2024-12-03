Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 115,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 201,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

