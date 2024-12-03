Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $154,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $522,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

