Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,952.44 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,020.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,869.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

