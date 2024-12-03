Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.76 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

