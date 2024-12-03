Atom Investors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

NYSE ADC opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.96%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

