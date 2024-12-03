Atom Investors LP Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 311.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 403.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 81.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $177.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $181.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

