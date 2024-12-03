Atom Investors LP Decreases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,768 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $871,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sanofi by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

