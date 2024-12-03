Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 39,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,772. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,365,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.