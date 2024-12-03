ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,500 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 967,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,159.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock remained flat at $30.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $33.20.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
