ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,500 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 967,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,159.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock remained flat at $30.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.