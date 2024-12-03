Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stake Lessened by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,272,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,529 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels comprises 4.8% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Aspen Aerogels worth $62,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,050,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,169,000 after buying an additional 773,647 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 654,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 616,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,729. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

