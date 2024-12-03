Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,569 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $123.30 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.45.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

