ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 49,501.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,664,000 after acquiring an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $53,387,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 99,253 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Murphy USA by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $542.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.33.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

