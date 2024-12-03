Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €3.27 ($3.45) and last traded at €3.17 ($3.33), with a volume of 2348182 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.18 ($3.34).

Aroundtown Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €2.87 and its 200-day moving average is €2.38.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

