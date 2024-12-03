Analyzing Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) & Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonder and Wynn Macau.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonder 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wynn Macau 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder -29.20% N/A -12.54% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonder and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sonder and Wynn Macau”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder $602.07 million 0.07 -$295.67 million ($16.57) -0.21 Wynn Macau $3.10 billion 1.30 $149.62 million N/A N/A

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Sonder.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Sonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Sonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sonder has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wynn Macau beats Sonder on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

