Analysts Set ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Target Price at $24.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRY. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, insider Justin Chakma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,508.20. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,702. This trade represents a 63.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 908,770 shares of company stock worth $14,856,492 over the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

