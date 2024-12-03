Analysts Set ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Target Price at $24.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRY. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on SPRY

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Justin Chakma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,508.20. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,702. This trade represents a 63.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,770 shares of company stock worth $14,856,492 over the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.