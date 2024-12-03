Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SentinelOne (S)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SentinelOne (NYSE: S):
- 12/2/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2024 – SentinelOne had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 10/18/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/17/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of S stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,676.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.