Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SentinelOne (S)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SentinelOne (NYSE: S):

12/2/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – SentinelOne had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

10/18/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,676.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $36,237,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

