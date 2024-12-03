Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. The trade was a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 670,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 608,874 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.