American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.60. 999,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after buying an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 695,474 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after buying an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 631.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 384,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

