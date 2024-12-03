American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.93. 195,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 194,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.
American Lithium Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 5.35.
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at American Lithium
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
