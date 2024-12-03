Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Short Interest Update

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

Shares of Almacenes Éxito stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,018. Almacenes Éxito has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

About Almacenes Éxito

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth about $259,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

