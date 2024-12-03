Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

About Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,008,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,165,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 636,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 336,687 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 146,104 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

