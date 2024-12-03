Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 406,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. Airbus has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 4.85%. Analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

