Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.6 %

AMD opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

