Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $76.38.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $369,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,556.10. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 745.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

