Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $220,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 51,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 39.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

