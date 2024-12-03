9,451 Shares in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Purchased by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 65.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $750.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.42. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,673.75. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,229 shares of company stock worth $614,249. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

